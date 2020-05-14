Local Walmart planning their own graduation ceremony for employees

With graduation ceremonies for high school seniors across Virginia not happening in the way they imagined this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some workplaces have been offering their graduating employees their own ceremony.

Their schools themselves may be offering virtual graduations or in-person graduations through a variety of means, from one family at a time crossing a stage to small groups in set time intervals to multiple smaller outdoor ceremonies. It's been up to individual school districts to decide.

But at workplaces where some high school seniors have been working on the front lines of the pandemic as essential employees, they're offering students another way to celebrate.

The Walmart in Woodstock is planning a special event at their store on May 29 at 2 p.m., according to Angela Sowers, the store's people lead.

She says they'll be holding their own graduation ceremony for the 17 seniors working at the store in lieu of a traditional ceremony, with their own stage, diplomas, trophies and giveaway bags for the graduates.

Sowers says they're planning to hold the ceremony outside, weather-permitting.

She also said they're "so proud" of their graduates at the store.

Some other stores and workplaces have held similar events for their graduating employees, including the Harrisonburg Costco, which honored graduating high schoolers and college students earlier this month inside the store.