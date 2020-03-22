Local aid group offering free services to at-risk people during coronavirus crisis

Shenandoah Mutual Aid, a new community service branch of the Shenandoah Socialist Collective, was targeted to launch this summer, but after organizers saw the overwhelming need for aid in the community right now, they fast-tracked their project.

Shenandoah Mutual Aid will be providing free services to people in need in the upcoming weeks as the coronavirus continues.

Over the past few weeks, the Shenandoah Mutual Aid team and their nearly 100 volunteers have been working to help those in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community.

They're assisting those who are elderly, homebound or immunocompromised. They are offering services to get people in need of groceries, transportation to pick-up prescription medications or wellness check-ups, and at no cost.

"We just want to be able to help people in the community, regardless of where they're coming from, what their need is," Jake Krug We just want to be able to connect with them and make sure they're getting the assistance they genuinely need."

Krug said people can head to the Shenandoah Mutual Aid website to donate, submit a volunteer form, or to request services. They can also be reached by phone at (540) 669-0420.

