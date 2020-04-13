Local artist hopes to help those who've lost a loved one during coronavirus pandemic

Funerals and memorial services are on the list of gatherings that need to be limited to ten or fewer people because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local artist in Harrisonburg is offering his services to those who've lost a family member during the ongoing health crisis as a different kind of way to remember them.

James August Warsing, Jr. said he came out of retirement because he wants to help those grieving families by etching artwork into their loved one's urn or headstone.

He said he is heartbroken that families cannot properly say goodbye to their loved ones. Not only are many people unable to gather for funerals or family visitations; many have also been unable to say goodbye or see a loved one in the hospital before they passed.

Warsing said he usually does portraits or artwork resembling what that person loved, like animals or the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"I can go to the premises to actually do the work," Warsing said. "I will design the design on the granite, marble, wood, whatever it may be."

Warsing says he is offering this service to people around the Shenandoah Valley, but will travel further to provide this service if needed.

He said people can pay for this service on their own terms.

Warsing Jr. works with a non-profit organization called “Love Thy Neighbor and The Jaws Foundation."

He can be reached at jamesaugustwarsingjr@yahoo.com.

