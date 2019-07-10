Local author publishes book on late Virginia lawmaker

A local author has published a book paying tribute to a late Virginia politician. Joel Hensley, author of "Richard Obenshain: A Spirit of Fire," said the political biography tells the story of Obenshain, Mark Obenshain's father.

The book will focus on Obenshain's political career, as well as his impact on Virginia politics.

"It deals with the beginning of his life, but also setting the scene prior to his life as to what the situation in Virginia was at that time and he created really a two party system in Virginia," said Joel Hensley.

After 10 years of research and writing, Hensley said he hit a few road blocks before publishing.

"That was the hardest part of the research was trying to find folks who knew Dick well as many of them had passed away," said Hensley.

The James Madison University graduate, said he doesn't plan on writing any more biographies, but hopes students interested in politics can learn from the book.

"I hope people like reading it, and I hope they can garner a lot of information from it that they can apply to their own lives," said Hensley.