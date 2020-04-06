Local bank and marketing company team up to provide discounts for small businesses

In the latest small business assistance program announced by F&M Bank for businesses in the Shenandoah Valley, the bank has partnered with Estland Design to offer discounted marketing services.

According to a statement from the bank, they know that many local businesses have felt pressure to quickly adapt marketing strategies to generate income during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they've partnered with a local marketing company to address the challenge.

“I’ve been working with local businesses in the Shenandoah Valley since 2004, and I’ve never seen anything hit our economy the way COVID-19 has,” said Vada Kelley, CEO of Estland Design. “We value our small business community and we want to help in any way we can.”

Many small businesses in our area and around the country and world have had to either shut down or scramble to find new ways of serving their customers while laying off or furloughing workers.

That's been especially true for businesses that relied on brick-and-mortar retail sales and sales from foot traffic, like shops in downtown areas.

“Most businesses are scrambling to find ways to market their goods or services online. In some cases that means creating an e-commerce solution for their website. For others it means implementing an online ad strategy to boost online sales, or clearly communicating with customers the changes they are making to prevent the spread of the virus,” Kelley said.

Kelley said he saw an immediate need for marketing and online sales assistance after speaking with local business owners, so she called F&M Bank and they coordinated a plan.

Any companies in the Shenandoah Valley eligible for both the federal Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan will also be eligible for 40% off Estland's marketing services.

Essentially, F&M Bank secures the loan and then Estland offers web marketing assistance at a reduced rate.

“We understand current conditions are creating financial challenges for local business,” said F&M Bank Marketing Director Holly Thorne. “Times of crisis call for unique solutions and we are ready to provide support and alleviate some of their worries during this unrecognizable time.”

“This isn’t business-as-usual, but we’re all in this together,” Kelley said. We’re collaborating and finding ways to adapt to this new reality together as quickly as possible.”

Any interested business owners can apply on the Estland website