Local bank teams up with Staunton non-profit to provide loans for small businesses

A local bank has teamed up with the Staunton Creative Community Fund to create a new $25,000 loan program designed to benefit small businesses dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday, Farmers & Merchants (F&M) Bank announced that they've partnered with the Staunton organization to set up a $25,000 Loan and Loan Forgiveness Program for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro.

The bank previously announced a partnership with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Regional COVID-19 Business Support Taskforce to support businesses in that part of the SHenandoah Valley,

Now, with the Staunton Creative Community Fund, they're offering assistance for small businesses by providing loans with 0% interest for a term of up to three years in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

For each principal payment made, the bank will match the dollars 1:1 so that borrowers receive 50% loan forgiveness,

“We understand current economic conditions are creating financial challenges for our community,” said F&M Bank President and CEO, Mark Hanna. “Times of crisis call for unique solutions, and through our partnership with the Staunton Creative Community Fund, we are ready to help. We would not be where we are today without the support of local business. It is time for us all to rally behind the small, local business owners who make this community a great place to live, work, and play.”

“We are so excited to partner with F&M Bank,” said Debbie Irwin, Executive Director of SCCF. “This is a stressful and uncertain time for all of us and with this partnership, our small business owners can start to get a little bit of breathing room.”

For more information on the Disaster Relief Loan and Loan Forgiveness Program, you can e-mail hello@stauntonfund.org. To apply, fill out the COVID-19 relief form on SCCF’s website at www.stauntonfund.org.

You can learn more about the SCCF's ongoing efforts through their COVID-19 Relief Fund offering small businesses who have been negatively impacted by this situation low-interest loans here. Those loans offer the first 3 to 6 months on interest payments only.