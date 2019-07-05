Local boy on a mission to fill book with veterans' signatures

A local boy is on a mission to get as many veteran signatures as he can.

Kainen Meadows from Elkton said he wants to fill a special book with signatures, branch information and year of military service from veterans that he meets. He said it's a way to show his appreciation for their service.

"It's important to me to meet them so that history doesn't repeat itself," said Meadows.

Meadows attended a Veterans Tribute in Elkton on the Fourth of July where he was able to meet 12 veterans and collect their signatures. However, he said, he has a long way to go.

"I have a whole collection of these books, and I'm hoping to fill out the whole series," said Meadows.