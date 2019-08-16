Local business in need after truck was stolen, burned in Florida

The owner of 'Kamau's Kitchen' food truck in Harrisonburg is in need of a new business truck after someone destroyed hers.

Melinda Imani said while on a business trip in Florida, her 2017 Toyota Tundra was stolen. Days later, Gainesville Police found the pick up truck burned several miles away from the property.

Imani said the truck is her main source of income; she used the Toyota Tundra to transport her food truck and equipment to and from business trips. Without it, she says her business is in jeopardy.

"I use it for everything," Imani said. "That's how I make my money, it's my livelihood. At this point, I don't know how I'm going to manage."

Imani said she's frustrated. She had just re-opened her food truck in June following the tragic death of her 18 year old son, Kamau.

On October 19, 2017, Kamau was shot during an armed robbery in the Hunters Ridge apartment complex off of Port Republic Road. Kamau remained in the hospital for seven months, before dying from his injuries.

Melinda Imani said it seems she and her family cannot catch a financial or emotional break.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I had several surgeries before I had my double mastectomy, then my son was shot, it's been one thing after the next," Imani said.

As medical bills pile up, Imani said she's hoping for a breakthrough.

"I just feel like all of these things are setting us up for something big and great," Imani said. "We're not stopping."

