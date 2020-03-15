Local business offering free cleaning services for playground equipment

A local cleaning company is trying to help the community battle coronavirus spread.

Lambert Cleaning said they hope to prevent the spread of coronavirus and give back to the community.

Lambert Cleaning in Staunton is offering free cleaning of playground equipment at local parks and schools.

Joey Lambert, president of Lambert Cleaning, said some local daycares have already reached out for their services and they are hoping to

hear from some local parks as well.

He said they will fit cleanings into their availability in the upcoming weeks. Their goal is to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep members of their community safe.

"It's our way of giving back," Lambert said. "We're a community member and we want to make sure that we can help out in any way that is possible. We're not here to price gouge anybody, we just want to make sure that we can give the most benefit during the trying times for everybody"

Lambert said his team has been taking extra precautions to protect themselves and customers from contracting the virus.

He said to reach out to them by phone, (540) 300-6953, or email, info@lambertcleaning.com, for an equipment cleaning.