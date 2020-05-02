Local business providing grants for other small businesses

143 CoWork isn't even open yet, but they're already hoping to help out local businesses in the community. Along with Schnitzhofer & Associates, LLC Structural Engineers, 143 CoWork is giving six $500 grants to small businesses in the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area.

Two businesses in each of the areas will receive a grant. 143 CoWork said they have a strong social mission, and they want to be a community place. While they're not open yet, they hope to still make an impact on small businesses in the community with the grant.

The grant application is open through Tuesday, May 5. Businesses must have been operating for at least 12 months, have five employees or fewer, and have an active business license. You can find more information about the grant and the application on their website.