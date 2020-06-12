Local businesses contribute sales percentage to Black Lives Matter

Some local businesses are taking a political stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement by donating a portion of their sales to benefit the people and organizations behind the movement.

Soula Pefkaros and Seth Amsden, the co-owners of Gray Jay Provisions in Harrisonburg, are donating 15 percent of their sales from the past two weeks to Black Lives Matter and the Richmond Community Bail Fund.

Pefkaros said it was important for them as business owners to align their values with their business operations.

"This violence isn't new, it's been 400 years in the making and we're at this moment," Pefkaros said. "This moment is presenting us with an opportunity to transform."

While they don't have the donation total yet, Pefkaros said she thinks they've raised several hundred dollars.

"For us, making these contributions is one more step that we're trying to make by diverting some of our resources to support black-led organizations that are doing important work," Pefkaros said.

Pefkaros said it was important for Gray Jay Provisions to contribute to the Richmond Community Bail Fund to help people awaiting their court date after being arrested at protests.

"The cash bail system has really turned into a system of wealth-based incarceration," Pefkaros said. "We should not be holding people in jail based on their ability to pay bail. It is not fair to be stuck in jail because you're poor, while someone else who has the financial means is allowed to go home."

Heritage Bakery & Cafe in Harrisonburg " target="_blank">posted on Facebook that they will donate all of their pastry case sales to the NAACP for the month of June.

