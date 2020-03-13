Local businesses share the importance of continued support during uncertainty of coronavirus

The City of Staunton has established a dedicated response team amid coronavirus concerns to make sure preparations are comprehensive, reasonable and based on the most accurate information.

Meanwhile the Staunton Downtown Development Association is focusing their efforts on local businesses. SDDA is encouraging the community to be where they feel most safe, but they are expressing the importance of staying connected and continuing to offer support to the local businesses and organizations in the area.

Many small businesses do not have the ability to pay employees if they close, so your assistance can go a long way.

"Something that we value is making sure our customers are taken care of, as well as our own staff and employees, so to see that type of support is just encouraging," Emma Gallaugher, a Staunton Olive Oil Company employee, said.

You can continue to shop local businesses, like the Staunton Olive Oil Company, by going online. Many local businesses have an online presence where you can browse and buy their products.

The SDDA encourages the community to call businesses as well to see if they are offering additional services, like delivery or curbside pick-up. Staunton Olive Oil Company said they will be offering those services if needed. You can reach them by phone, on their website, by email and through social media.

SDDA also recommends to offer financial gifts to the non-profits in the community.

"These are our neighbors, these are our friends, these are our family. It's important for these businesses to still be here beyond this current kind of uncertain time," Greg Beam, the Executive Director said.

The Staunton Creative Community Fund is showing how you can support local businesses wherever you may be by featuring different businesses on social media. SDDA said they will be pushing those messages out as well to get as much support from the community as possible.

The city of Staunton says their efforts in response to the virus are focused in two areas—continuity of operations and public gatherings.

Below is a statement on behalf of the city on their response to those two areas:

In the area of continuity of operations, the city’s intention is to maintain core, essential services, such as law enforcement services, emergency services, refuse collection and water and sewer services. The city will ensure that employees who provide these essential services are properly equipped to ensure their own personal safety. Planning is also underway to facilitate work-from-home arrangements for as many city employees as possible, should that become advisable. The city will consult with the Virginia Department of Health before implementation, and will continue to use expert public health guidance to inform decision making.

In the city’s second area of initial focus, public gatherings, city officials are aware of guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control, recommending—when there is a minimal to moderate level of community transmission of the virus—the cancellation of events with more than 250 participants. Each year, the city permits numerous special events on city property, and conducts its own events and programs, many of which exceed this threshold. Once the virus becomes present in or near the city, the city will consider cancellation of events and programs, again in consultation with the health department.

While addressing these operational issues, city officials are also aware of the potential economic impact on local businesses and the resulting fiscal impact on the city. In the short term, they will evaluate those potential impacts and plan for them.

The City of Staunton website is the city’s central communication vehicle and will continue to serve as a portal to verified information sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health to help in individual and business planning and decision making. The public is encouraged to stay informed and engaged as the situation continues to develop.