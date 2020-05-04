Local businesses supporting other small businesses in Shenandoah Valley

While 143 CoWork is not open to the community yet, they still want to help other local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Part of the 143 CoWork is social mission," said Nick Salzman, the founder of 143 CoWork. "It's giving back to the teachers, first responders, healthcare professionals, veterans in the area."

Salzman said they've always planned to be a resource for entrepreneurs in the community, but they've moved up that plan to fill the need they see now.

"We have a need right now," Salzman said. "Even though we're not open yet, and we're not ready to have everybody in, and we can't do one on one mentorships face to face right now, people have an immediate need."

143 CoWork is coming together with Schnitzhofer & Associates, LLC Structural Engineers to provide $500 grants to small businesses in the community. Two grants will be given to businesses in Augusta, Staunton and Waynesboro. Business have to have five employees or less, and have been in business for at least a year.

"We found that this was a really underserved facet of the small business community," Salzman said. "We wanted to make it easy for them."

The application closes on Tuesday, May 5. Salzman said they plan to distribute the money next week. Salzman said they've gotten a big response from the community.

"The response that we've gotten so far has been both amazing as far as the volume of response and heartbreaking at the same time."

Businesses can apply for the grant or get more information on 143 CoWork's website.

