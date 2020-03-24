Local businesses team up to support restaurant workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Pale Fire Brewing Company is teaming up with Sysco, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, and Digital Minerva for “Pale Fire Helps,” a food bank resource to support restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A variety of non-perishable items donated by Sysco and community members will be available. Participants are asked to show their most recent pay stub to confirm eligibility.

Pale Fire Brewing says responsible sanitation and social distancing measures will be followed at all times.

The food bank will be open at Pale Fire Brewing Company’s tap room in the Ice House building at 217 S Liberty St #105 starting Wednesday, March 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

“Pale Fire Helps is intended to provide tangible support to restaurant workers in these times of need. The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard as our country practices necessary social distancing," Tim Brady, founder of Pale Fire Brewing Company, said.

The food bank will only be available to restaurant industry workers. Participation is not limited to Harrisonburg residents, though, and all restaurant workers from around the area are welcome.

"Hundreds of industry workers in our area found themselves without income with little warning. Something as simple as groceries can go a long way," Brady said. "We are excited to find such generous partners in Sysco Foods, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, and Digital Minerva."

Participants are asked to avoid stockpiling and take only what they immediately need and are recommended to bring a reusable shopping bag and take no more than will fit inside. The program will last as long as it can safely continue to operate and items are available.

If you are traveling from a long distance, please call the tap room at (540) 217-5452 to confirm availability before making the trip.

Pale Fire is also accepting both shelf-stable food and monetary donations to support this program, as well as volunteers. You can learn more about how you can help at www.palefirehelps.com.