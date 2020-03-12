Local chinese restaurant hurting as coronavirus fears continue

A Chinese restaurant in Harrisonburg reports its business has dropped nearly 40 percent since February and its owners believe the coronavirus is creating the hardship.

"We've started worrying that by the end of the month, if we'll have enough money to pay our stuff," said Sandy Chen, owner of Oriental Cafe.

The restaurant, which has been operating in Harrisonburg for eight years, blames rumors and misinformation about the novel coronavirus for the significant drop in business.

"This virus started from China and I guess some people just try to avoid going to places associated with China," Chen said.

She also believes customers want to avoid places with large crowds.

Chen anticipates this sharp drop in business to continue as long as fears about the coronavirus continue; however, this may force her to go out of business.

Right now, she said she wants to focus on the facts, and continue to sanitize her restaurant to keep customers and employees safe.

