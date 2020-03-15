Local churches cancel services to slow coronavirus spread

To help slow the spread of coronavirus schools are closing, events are being postponed, and now church services are being canceled.

In-person services are canceled at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church for the rest of March.

Senior Pastor Lauren Eanes, with Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg, said these are unprecedented times for their church.

"What the world needs from us now is not our presence, but our absence," Eanes said. "We need to encourage our folks to stay home, do the social distancing, wash our hands, to do whatever we can to help prevent the spread of this virus."

Muhlenberg Lutheran Church services will be live-streamed for the upcoming weeks, so even if people can't physically be there they can still watch from home.

"We are still the church together, and it's wonderful to be able to use our digital means to connect," Eanes said.

Pastor Alex Zuber said they've received positive feedback already and it's nice to see people still engage virtually.

"I looked after the service at my cell phone and I had a whole bunch of text messages from friends and from folks who had been watching the service that all said, "Peace be with you." because during the peace they took that opportunity to text me since they couldn't say it in person," Zuber said.

He said speaking to an empty church is strange, but necessary to protect their congregation.

"Today, love looks like an empty church, and so this is the best way we can love our neighbor, by having empty pews this Sunday, and the next, until the time is right for us to be back together again," Zuber said.

Pastor John Heeringa, with First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, said they planned to have modified services by eliminating children's activities, and greetings between congregation members.

Plans changed last night and the church also decided to cancel services and move to online.

"I think the call of the church right now is to love God and love neighbor, and we can do both, thanks partly to technology," Heeringa said.