Colleges prep campuses for students returning this fall

Some local colleges have announced their plans to return to campus this fall, but even in the coming months, campus life and learning may still look very different.

Wilson Hall at James Madison University.

Caitlyn Read, a James Madison University spokesperson, said the university has been working to acquire extra emergency supplies for months, and she says the university has invested to make sure students, faculty, and staff are safe.

"To date, we've spent more than $800,000 procuring PPE, masks, hand sanitizer, and other equipment to keep our community safe," Read said.

She said hand sanitizer will be placed in many indoor and outdoor common places around campus.

"There are hand sanitizer stations that have been installed in every classroom, every lab, every entrance and exit to office buildings and then in shared common spaces," Read said.

She said housekeeping practices will be ramped up around campus.

"Our classroom spaces will be cleaned three times per day, and those shared public spaces also sanitized more frequently," Read said.

She said five cloth face masks will be given to each faculty and staff member, but students will be asked to bring their own.

"We will have disposable masks in the classrooms and in office buildings, so if a student were to forget their mask and show up to class, they could use one of the disposable masks that we will have readily available for them," Read said.

Read said accommodations will be available for students who are sick or not comfortable being in a classroom.

"We have our classes either live-streamed or recorded so that [students] can participate in the learning experience and not be physically present if they have an extenuating circumstance that they need to tend to," Read said.

Another way JMU has prepared for students to come back to campus is by designating rooms for students who could potentially get sick.

"We have spaces set aside where we can quarantine or isolate those folks if needed and support them with things like food, and the scholastic resources they may need and laundry services," Read said.

Eastern Mennonite University will also be back on campus in the fall where there will be designated spaces on campus for sick students, as well.

Their website says classrooms and labs will be cleaned after each class meeting and professors will be prepared to teach both in-person and online to allow flexibility to students if they become ill.