Harrisonburg community leader wins national award for her community impact

A leader in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community has brought home a national award.

Toni-Holsinger accepted the award in Boston, where City Year is headquartered.

Laura Toni-Holsinger, the executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, received a Comcast NBCUniversal Leadership Award.

The award goes to an alumnus of City Year, a nonprofit organization which aims to help students in school.

It's the highest alumni recognition, meant to honor people who have made "a difference in their communities long after the conclusion of their service with City Year."

She is just one of five people across the country to win the award this year. According to the group's website, she was lauded for "her commitment to social justice as a leader in the nonprofit sector and her work to build networks of services to increase their collective impact in the community."

"To be recognized as one of 77 people to have won this award is just incredibly humbling," Toni-Holsinger said. "Interestingly, my husband and I are the first couple to both win this. He's also a City Year alum. So it was really special."

City Year, which says it has a network of more than 30,000 alumni, has named only 77 recipients of the award since 2005.

Winners also received a $1,000 leadership grant.