Local company buys Graham Packaging Plant in Harrisonburg

More than a hundred workers at the Graham Packaging plant in Harrisonburg started the summer fearing they'd lose their jobs, but a last minute deal means they'll stay on the clock.

Artisan Packaging purchased Graham Packaging's plastic plant in Harrisonburg in a multi-million dollar deal on August 30.

This deal comes after Graham had issued a WARN notice to its 115 employees earlier this year and announced a plan to close down the site by September 4.

Following the announcement, Graham told WHSV in a statement, the decision to close was "difficult but necessary" to allow it to "evolve to meet [...] customers' changing needs."

Newly-created Artisan Packaging will retain all 115 existing employees and even plans to hire additional employees, according to Brian Schull with Harrisonburg Economic Development.

The deal includes the land, building, assets, and equipment previously owned by Graham Packaging.