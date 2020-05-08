Rep. Ben Cline hopes bill keeps domestic violence resources funded

Congressman Ben Cline hopes his recent legislation will help keep domestic violence shelters funded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Step would benefit if Cline's POWER Act is passed. | Credit: WHSV

It's called the POWER Act, or Protect Our Women and Waive Emergency Requirements Act, and was co-introduced with Congresswoman Lucy McBath (GA-06). It would waive the requirement that organizations receiving Family Violence Prevention Services Act funds have to match 20 percent of them. Usually, the grants can be matched in a variety of ways, including volunteer hours, local contributions or in-kind donations. However, that's become difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have received those funds for many years and it's not generally an issue," Candy Phillips, executive director of First Step in Harrisonburg, said. "The problem that we face, as well as domestic violence programs across the state, is that with the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has changed."

Phillips said due to the pandemic, people are staying home, unable to make monetary donations, or the items they usually donate are difficult to find, like cleaning supplies. Congressman Cline said they wanted to keep these organizations funded during this critical time.

"We took the step to ensure that our local domestic violence resources stay in operation were available to families in our area by eliminating a one dollar match for every five dollars they receive from a federal domestic violence grant program,' Cline said.

If passed, the bill would keep the federal money available, at no added cost for taxpayers. Phillips said losing any funding would be devstating for thier program, and if this bill passes, it would benefit them.

"It would make it so that we can are not having to figure out how to make that match, that we know that we can continue to get the funds," Phillips said.

At First Step, Phillips said the funds are used to help families, and it helps them fund a child abuse advocate position.

"When we are working with their parent, we can also provide some services for the kids," Phillips said. "Help them with safety planning, help them make sure they have the services they need, if they come to the shelter, make sure they they're getting to school, helping the parents get the resources that the kids need after they have experienced or witnessed domestic violence."

Congressman Cline said he's been an advocate for fighting domestic violence ever since the beginning of his career, which is why he introduced the bill.

"Fighting domestic violence has been something I've been focused on since I started my career as a prosecutor in Harrisonburg with Marsha Garst,' Cline said. "I was on a domestic violence grant prosecuting domestic violence right there in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg."

Cline said he often worked with these organizations, and knows firsthand about the work they do and how important it is to the community. He added the bill has bipartisan support, and he hopes it is passed quickly once Congress returns to Washington, D.C. There is also a companion bill in the Senate.

