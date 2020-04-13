Local counselors launch hotline for emotional support during pandemic

With the uncertainty of the coronavirus at the forefront of our minds, the world finds itself in the midst of a dual health crisis -- both physical and mental.

While the physical effects of the coronavirus are easy to identify, the mental health impact can be harder to pinpoint. But, recent studies report that more Americans are feeling anxious and depressed during this pandemic.

"This is something we've never seen or had to deal with before," said April Hepler, a counselor with the Adagio House in Harrisonburg. "This virus is certainly something that none of us feel we have control over. We are all experiencing a sense of powerlessness in the face of it, and finding it very hard to figure out what we can do to keep us and our family members okay."

A recent study by the McKinsey consulting firm found that more than 86 percent of Americans experienced anxiety and depression in the past week. Of that group, more than 80 percent reported that they had lost a job.

Hepler said paying attention to your body can be an easy way to identify if you are struggling with mental health.

"I tell people to be on the lookout for a faster heartbeat, shortness of breath, headaches, tightness in our stomachs and muscles," she said. "If we have a lack of interest in activities that we normally do at home. A hard time getting out of bed, or sleeping and staying asleep, more nightmares."

Hepler explained that a lack of social interaction can also contribute to feelings of helplessness and depression, but suggested staying connected through social media, video chats, and spending more time outside.

But, if symptoms become too debilitating, you should reach out for help, and that's where the Shenandoah Valley Emotional Support Hotline comes in.

This week, Hepler and Suzi Martinez Carter joined forces to create the hotline which connects people to more than 20 mental health experts in the Shenandoah Valley.

"Having this line that you can call anonymously, at night, when anxiety tends to be high in people, is a really nice supplement to the existing support systems that folks have," said Carter. "Hopefully it can help remind people of the existing resources and support that they already have in their lives and encourage to access it."

The hotline is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 7 p.m., until 10 p.m, and from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. for Spanish speakers.

"They'll find someone who is compassionate. They will find someone who will keep the conversation confidential. It is a free and confidential line," Hepler said. "They'll also find someone who is able to connect them with other local resources that they may find helpful during this time, and use personal tools that may help reduce anxiety and feelings of emotional dysregulation."

The number to the hotline is 540-820-5762.