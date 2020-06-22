Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley couple creates free clothes bank for community

Glen and Melissa Adams are helping those in the community with a free clothes bank.
Glen and Melissa Adams are helping those in the community with a free clothes bank. (WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
For over 15 years, Glen and Melissa Adams have been giving back to communities around the Shenandoah Valley through a mobile clothing bank. They say after struggling themselves, they wanted to give back.

"We were in a place at one time where we were in need and people stepped up and helped us when we needed help," said Glen Adams, the creator of the clothes bank.

After the couple fell into hard times, they say they wanted to give back. They created the Vertical Connections Ministries Mobile Clothes Bank, offering free clothes to those from Woodstock, all the way to North Carolina.

"It's just such a joy to know that you have made a difference in someone's life," said Adams. "It's not only about the clothes, it's about the relationships that we have built over the years and new relationships that we're building."

The couple says children are a very important part of what they do. He says he remembers one child they helped a few weeks ago who only had one set of clothes.

"To see this little girl, she's not very old, and just real excited about finding clothes that she could wear. Her grandmother kept saying to not take too much and we kept telling her to take as much as she wanted," said Adams.

The donation-based clothing bank has also partnered with a few local consignment shops to provide the best quality clothing for those in need. Along with those clothes, the couple gives a stuffed animal to each child they meet.

If you are interested in donating to the clothes bank, or looking for where the mobile bank will be next, click here.

