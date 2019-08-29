Local couple featured on Barnwood Builders

Barnwood Builders, a show on the DIY Network, follows five West Virginians who salvage antique log cabins and barns. The host of the show, Mark Bowe, immediately found an interest in a local property, after Debbie Battle and her husband, sent him a new idea.

"We found this photo of this chapel that we really liked, so Mark goes, 'I'll just send this to Mark Bowe and ask him if we can buy the logs from him and then I'll have my construction crew put it up for me. So we sent the photo to Mark Bowe and immediately Mark goes, 'That is so cool, let's make a show out of it,'" said Debbie Battle, owner of Red August Farm.

The crew came to Waynesboro, spending three days at Red August Farm, a new and upcoming wedding venue. They created a new wedding chapel, perfect for the location.

"We just love the idea of having a chapel. We thought it would be a great photo op for the brides that are coming and it's just something old and preserved like our barn is. We thought it would be a great little feature," said Battle.

Battle said she not only learned a thing or two from the crew, but they also took some time to have a little fun.

"They came in here and everybody kind of just invaded the whole property, but everyone was just so fun and they were so nice. They swam in the pool some, I mean we played croquet out here in the lawn, we just had a great time," said Battle.