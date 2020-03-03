Local democrats and Trump campaign discuss Super Tuesday

Whether the nominee is Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden or whoever else, Rockingham County and Harrisonburg Democrats are hoping for party unity tonight.

"The Republicans are quite united around Donald Trump," Rockingham County Democrats chair Colum Leckey said. "It's imperative that the Democrats not only do the same, but outdo them."

The group gathered tonight in the friendly city to watch and track Super Tuesday results live.

"I'm just happy to see all of us come together and start achieving a more positive results," Leckey said.

While the Democrats duke it out, President Donald Trump watches.

"Whoever it is, I don't care," Trump said today. "I really don't care. Whoever it is, we will take them on."

Trump's campaign manager told WHSV Tuesday afternoon that the president has "been in general election mode for three years."

"It doesn't matter to President Trump's campaign which Democrat wins Virginia or which Democrat wins nationally," Murtaugh said. "Because we know that the president will wipe the floor with whichever Democrat is unlucky enough to come out of their miss."

As for the Democrats, they're hoping to come together to beat Trump.

"We have to defeat Donald Trump in November," Leckey said. "In order to achieve that goal, we have to unify behind the best possible candidate no matter who it is."

While there is not a Democratic nominee selected after Super Tuesday, the process could be one very big step closer as Democrats in the Shenandoah Valley and nationally and the Trump campaign shift their focus on November.