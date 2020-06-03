Couple recovers from COVID-19, prepares to open diner back up to the public

This Friday, more restrictions will be lifted for most of Virginia as Phase Two of the ’Forward Virginia’ plan begins. In those plans, restaurants will now be able to open indoor seating at 50 percent capacity.

Terri's Country Cafe is one of the very few restaurants in Elkton that offers outdoor seating. Now, they are getting very busy preparing for opening to 50 percent of their indoor space come Friday.

"We are going to space our tables out... we are getting our sugar packets and everything because we have to have sugar, salt, and pepper all disposable. We have disposable menus, which we had to do outside," said Terri Life, owner of Terri's Country Cafe.

Terri's Country Cafe closed down entirely at the beginning of April and then the real struggle began when Terri's husband, Bill, came home from his job one night not feeling well.

"He came in on April the 15th feeling really bad and he just kept feeling bad and then Saturday the 18th, I got it and I started feeling bad and I was making masks for everybody," said Terri.

Both Terri and her husband then tested positive for COVID-19, but were able to recover just in time to re-open once Phase One went into effect.

Terri's Country Cafe is going to be able to double their employees with more seating available. Now, with the mask order in place, people must come in with a mask on, but once they are seated, you can take off your mask to eat.