Family reunites with dispatcher who helped deliver baby over the phone

A few weeks ago, Leslie Bard, senior communicator for Harrisonburg Rockingham Emergency Communication Center, received a call unlike any other she had ever received.

"It was just a routine 911 phone call," Bard said. "But...you never know what you're going to get in this job."

On the other end of the line was Eula Gammon, whose pregnant daughter had gone in to labor in their home.

"She's pregnant and going to have a baby, and she's having really, really bad contractions," Gammon said in the 911 call. "She said she cant ride in the car to the hospital."

Bard described the encounter as 'fast,' but her delivery remained calm and collected as she walked Eula Gammon through the steps of delivering a baby.

In just minutes, Barb had coached the family through the birth of a healthy babygirl.

"Is the baby breathing now...it is breathing," asked Barb on the 911 call. "Yes, fine. So, what should I do now," Gammon asked. "Wrap the baby in a clean towel," Bard said.

When the phone call ended, Bard thought her encounters with the Gammons were over, but on Thursday, the family surprised her at the HRECC building to say 'thank you.'

"It was wonderful," said Gammon. "I just want to say the most beautiful miracle is the miracle of life."