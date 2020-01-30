Local doctor says the flu is bigger threat than coronavirus for Americans

As U.S. health officials monitor the outbreak of the respiratory illness coronavirus in China, local health officials say the risk to Americans is low.

Source: MGN

So far, five Americans in the U.S. have contracted coronavirus. Dr. Allison Baroco, an infectious disease specialist at Augusta Health, said this respiratory illness should not distract from the flu, which is much more prominent in America.

"We need to be more concerned about influenza which has inundated the Shenandoah Valley," Dr. Baroco said. "Flu activity has been quite tremendous. There are kids out from school...people missing work."

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been a total of 3,714 infections in Virginia during the 2019-20 flu season.

To prevent the spread of the flu, Dr. Baroco recommended simple tips like washing your hands and avoiding sick people. However, she said the best line of defense against the virus is the flu shot.

"It's not too late to get a flu vaccine even though we're in the peak of flu season," she said. "Even though it doesn't prevent the flu, it does prevent people from being hospitalized and flu related complications."

