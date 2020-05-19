Local elections will look a little different due to COVID-19 pandemic

Tuesday will not be a normal election for some voters in the Valley. While the polls will be open, each locality has been encouraging absentee voting, which will mean a different process.

While there will be in-person voting on Tuesday, localities preferred people to vote absentee by mail. | Credit: WHSV

In Staunton, four members of city council and three members of the school board are up for election. Director of elections Molly Goldsmith said more than 3,300 people requested a ballot for this election.

During the last city council election in May 2018, only 55 people requested a ballot. Goldsmith said more people requested on this time than during the presidential election in 2016. Of those more than 3,300 ballots, just over 2,000 have been returned.

"It's a completely new situation, so we'll see how long it takes," Goldsmith said.

Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and Goldsmith said the results will begin to come in shortly after the polls close. However, it could take a little longer to see who wins the election.

"Everybody will be able to see like Ward 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 updating, and they'll be probably done under 8 o'clock, before 8:00 p.m," Goldsmith said. "And then the CAP, which seems to be the bulk, may take a little longer."

Goldsmith said they typically start counting absentee ballots around noon, but on Tuesday, they'll begin at 5:00 a.m.

Staunton is not the only locality with an election on Tuesday. In Waynesboro, three members of the school board and three members of city council are also up for election.

In Shenandoah County, six towns are having elections. Mt. Jackson and New Market are each electing three council members and a mayor. Edinburg and Woodstock are each electing three council members. Strasburg is electing four members of town council and a mayor, and Toms Brook is election six members of town council and a mayor.