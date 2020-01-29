Local elementary program has permanent home after more than a decade

After more than 12 years, K-5 students at Eastern Mennonite School in Harrisonburg will have a permanent facility to go to school.

The school renovated the old MennoMedia building along route 42.

On Tuesday, the community gathered at that building for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a moment that was years in the making.

"As I was watching the crowd here this afternoon, I was just remembering lots of people in that crowd that were a part of committees, that donated money, that gave ideas to how this school would grow and what it would look like," said Maria Archer, K-8 principal at EMS. "It was a sense of satisfaction."

Archer said the building was already equipped for up-to-date technology. She also said the students will benefit from large classrooms, windows, and outdoor learning space.