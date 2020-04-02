Local fabric store donates supplies to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

A local fabric store is stepping in to help healthcare workers stay protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ragtime Fabric in Harrisonburg has been providing supplies for seamstresses in the Valley to make masks, gowns, and scrubs for nurses at Sentara RMH.

Lisa Arbogast said so far, the community has donated 10 isolation gowns, 12 sets of scrubs and dozens of masks to the hospital.

"This is what we're supposed to do," she said. "It means so much to us as a store and as individuals that we're able to help our community."

Arbogast said right now, the hospital is in need of khaki colored scrubs in sizes small, medium, and large, as well as, isolation gowns for training purposes.

If you're interested in helping, contact the RMH Foundation at (540) 689- 8545, or email giving@supportrmh.org.

