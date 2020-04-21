Family transforms fence outside their home into art thanking essential workers

The Alvarez family in Harrisonburg spent their time at home thanking essential workers in our community by utilizing the fence outside their home as a canvas.

Oscar Alvarez said he, his wife, Karen, and two daughters, Sophia and Ashley, helped draw the art with sidewalk chalk on their fence.

“I’ve been trying to get my wife and daughters to get outside so they won’t freak out so much about what is going on, and show them that it’s safe,” Alvarez said.

To clarify – going outside is perfectly safe. It's exposure to other people and the possibility of them carrying the virus that is key to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Being outside in itself is a great thing.

Alvarez said they first started with the Harrisonburg Police Department and Harrisonburg Fire Department logos and then continued to add more details to the rest of the fence.

They acknowledge the hard work of essential workers, like doctors, nurses, teachers, mail and delivery drivers, rescue squad, news, construction workers, and grocery workers.

Alvarez said they started drawing on Sunday afternoon and finished the final touches Monday night.

He said they were happy to acknowledge the hard work of essential workers while also doing something as a family.