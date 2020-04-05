Local family distributing COVID-19 care kits

A local family is putting together coronavirus care kits for people in need in Rockingham County and Page County.

The Varner family is helping distribute "COVID-19 Care Kits" to those in need in Rockingham County and Page County.

The kits include non-perishable food, hygiene products and if needed, baby or pet food.

"A lot of people are not able to get out and are sheltering in place because they're elderly, disabled, or immunocompromised and are scared that they're going to get this virus," Cassie Varner, a COVID-19 Care Kit organizer, said. "So that was kind of our inspiration to start this and then it kind of exploded from there."

Cassie said they've been delivering about seven care kits to people in the community every day. She said they are accepting donated items and monetary donations to their GoFundMe page to help continue this community effort.

"Anything that anybody can give is accepted," Shane Varner, a COVID-19 Care Kit organizer, said. "Everybody is going to be thankful for what we can bring to them."

Cassie said the Shenandoah General Store, located at 119 Maryland Ave in Shenandoah, and Hoover Auto Sales, located at 8322 SE Side Hwy in Elkton, have drop boxes for care kit donations.

She said non-perishable food, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and baby or pet supplies are accepted

Cassie said if you or someone you know needs a care kit, they can message her on Facebook or contact her at (540) 908-8420.