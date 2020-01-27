Basketball fans in the Valley reflect on Kobe's impact

Basketball fans here in the Shenandoah Valley, just like everywhere else, were shocked to hear about the passing of Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Some say while they weren't Lakers fans, they have always had respect for Kobe and all he's done for the game.

Tucker Hobbie said when he first heard the news, he didn't believe it.

"[Then] the reports came in more and more," Hobbie said. "It's kind of unreal, really, to describe right now, because it's still 24 hours later. I'm not even sure really how to process it, like a lot of people probably."

Hobbie said even if you didn't root for Kobe or the Lakers, it's a hard day for all basketball fans, and Kobe leaves behind quite a legacy.

"A thing we'll all remember is his dedication and his passion for the game, which is something I've always tried to have when I play," Hobbie said.

James Kopp wore one of his favorite shirts he got back in high school, featuring Kobe.

"There's no one that really compares to that magnitude and someone who's had such an impact on my life and my friends' lives," Kopp said.

Kopp said time will tell the impact Kobe has had on the NBA and the WNBA, but he knows the impact he's had on himself.

"I've grown up a Celtics fan, but I've always had immense respect for Kobe," Kopp said. "And there's no question, you know – he's changed a game I love for the better."