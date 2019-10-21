Shenandoah Valley farmer discusses effects of drought

A local farmer said although we've been seeing drier conditions this year than last, it's not having too much of an impact on crops. He said the rain over the past two weeks has been enough to saturate the soil.

However, he said this year's dry weather did damage some crops.

"We had a really good season, but the extra moisture hurt our yields. This year we had a good spring and then a dry summer which kind of hurt our yields. So when you put it in a bucket and shake it up, it comes out about the same," he said.

Driver said the frost last Saturday will kill most vegetation, which will help drought conditions because those plants will no longer be taking moisture out of the soil.