Local farmers coming together for local food drive-thru

Local farms are just one of many businesses feeling the effects of COVID-19. However in Staunton, people are coming together to create a local food drive-thru.

People can place an order online twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. On Wednesdays and Fridays, they can stop by Newtown Baking in Staunton to pick up their order.

Orders must be placed two days before pick-ups. Geezer Farm and Malcoms Markey Garden are offering vegetables. People can order break from Newtown Baking, meat and eggs from Polyface Farms, and cheeses from Ballerino Creamery.

Joel Salatin, one of the co-owners of Polyface Farms said this time of year is very important for farmers and this is one way for them to still earn money.

"This is a way to try and shore up that deficit and make sure that this union between authentic, local food and people who care can actually find a home," Salatin said.

If you'd like to order food for pick-up, you can get more information here.