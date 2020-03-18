Local financial adviser gives tips on how to make it through coronavirus pandemic

As many businesses continue to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a local financial adviser says it's important to understand the long-term financial impacts the virus could have on families.

"If they don't have reserves, you got to cut spending. Anything that is unnecessary. Even if it's as drastic as having to cut the cable off or having to cancel your Netflix account," Dalton Campbell, with Anchor Financial, said.

You can always add those things back in, but cutting them and avoiding overbuying could make a big difference when it comes time to pay your bills. That is also why Campbell advises to stock up on cash.

"If unemployment does rise as a result of this, it could take a couple months for them to find employment again, so you got to make sure that you get through," Campbell said.

For those who have investments, he said things will eventually turn around.

"The best buying opportunities for investments typically come after a huge loss, and this is going to be a massive loss," Campbell said.

If your time horizon is five to ten years or longer, there is no need to make panic withdrawals, but Campbell said if you need the money within a year's time, it might be best to cut your losses.

"If you live through this physically and financially, the sky will be blue again, but it's going to get gray again, so applying basic financial principles, I think everybody should have a financial adviser," Campbell said.

Campbell advises to make sure you are prepared when things like this happen, and the best way to do that is to make sure you have at least three to six months worth of living expenses saved up.