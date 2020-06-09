Local fire departments create new fire and EMT training program

Harrisonburg, Rockingham and Augusta counties are coming together to form a fire and EMT academy.

It will provide training after someone is hired and before they start working. You must have at least a high school degree or GED to apply for the four-month training program.

Officials expect this program to make the applicant pool more diverse and ready to help serve the people of the Shenandoah Valley.

"We get to train them obviously to a national standard," Harrisonburg interim fire chief Steve Morris said. "But we also train them to the way we operate here in the Valley. So they don't necessarily come in with habits we would have to work through and that kind of stuff."

Applications need to be done by June 12, the city of Harrisonburg will administer written and physical tests on June 27. Once tests are passed, applicants could be trained and placed in Rockingham or Augusta Counties or Harrisonburg, Staunton or Waynesboro.