Local first responders surprise 8-year-old girl for her birthday

A Harrisonburg girl was treated to a birthday surprise from local first responders.

According to police, 8-year-old Maria loves law enforcement. Her mother had messaged the department on Facebook inviting them to her birthday party.

Police officers, firefighters and members of the rescue squad showed up with their emergency vehicles in tow. The children at the birthday party were able to check out the vehicles and sit in them.

Corporal Scott Drugo of the Harrisonburg Police Department said seeing Maria smile and have fun was the best part of the party.

The first responders brought Maria some gifts including apparel and a mermaid blanket to match the theme of the party.

