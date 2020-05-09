Local florist sees increased sales this Mother's Day because of COVID-19

Because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, there may be fewer ways to connect this Mother's Day. Many may be celebrating over the phone or with a delivery of flowers.

Abby Chick, owner of Blakemore's Flowers in Harrisonburg, said they usually have a lot of sales from other events, like proms and weddings, the week of Mother's Day, but even with those events canceled she said they still well-exceeded Mother's Day sales from last year.

"We have a lot of nursing homes in the area and lots of people have been sending things to loved ones there, so we're seeing a lot more people come out and spend their money on flowers than in years past," Chick said. "I think because they don't have as many ways to connect."

She said with less staff working and increased orders for delivery, they had to stop accepting orders days ago.

"Some people are saying, "Hey we know we're calling last minute but Monday, Tuesday delivery is okay," so we're actually seeing a lot of people still ordering for next week, as well, which any time is a good time to celebrate your mom," Chick said.

Chick said the staff has also been diligent with wearing proper PPE while making and delivery arrangements.

"We're making sure everything is just disinfected really well," Chick said. "We're wearing gloves, washing hands, wearing masks any time that we're designing or delivering."

She said around busy holidays they usually bring in additional help for increased orders, but they didn't because of COVID-19.

"We wanted to make sure that not only were we keeping our staff safe and clients safe," Chick said. "But that also means we just don't have the capacity to take on [as many orders] as we normally would."