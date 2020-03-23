Local food pantry adopting to drive-thru format

Hope Distributed in Rockingham County will continue providing food boxes for families and people in need during its regularly scheduled days.

However, according to the non-profit organization, a drive-thru method with pre-packed boxes will be used until further notice.

For those who plan to use Hope Distributed Food Pantry for the first time, they will need to bring a photo identification, proof of income and names and birthdays of those living in the household.

The drive-thru pantry will be open:

- Thursday, March 26: 4:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m.

- Thursday, April 2: 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

- Saturday, April 4: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

- Thursday April 9: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

- Saturday, April 11: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

- Thursday, April 16: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

- Saturday, April 18: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

- Thursday, April 23: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

- Thursday, April 30: 4:00 pm. - 6:00 p.m.

For more information about Hope Distributed, click here or call the organization at 540-578-3510.