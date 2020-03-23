Local funeral home adapts to coronavirus guidelines

Many businesses are shutting their doors during the coronavirus outbreak, and funeral services and burials are no exception to the "ten or fewer" guidelines set by government officials.

A local funeral home is following guidelines and making changes to how they arrange services.

C.W. Grandle II, with Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, said they've been working with families to make arrangements over the phone and via email, or asking only a few family members to come in-person.

Grandle said they must enforce the government's ordinance limiting gatherings to 10 at most for funerals and burials.

"We have had other people to attend services besides ten immediate family members and naturally, there are families that have many more than ten," Grandle said. "We just ask them to stand back and distance themselves from others."

He said it's difficult to limit family during a loss, but families have been understanding of the precautions.

He said some are planning memorial services for when the coronavirus is under control and extended family can be together.

"We've prepared ourselves for this, we always do," Grandle said. "We have to be prepared for things like this to happen and not panic. People are relying on us to get them through this."