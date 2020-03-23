Local governments adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Ralph Northam's mandate banning groups of more than 10 people doesn't just apply to businesses; it also applies to local government meetings. The mandate is leading to some changes in how local governments are operating.

"It's a challenging time," Tim Fitzgerald, Augusta County administrator, said. "It's not something that we typically do, but it's a time in which we need to be thinking creatively about how we can engage our public and give them more opportunities to share their thoughts with us."

Both Augusta County and Waynesboro had meetings scheduled for Monday that they cancelled as concerns about COVID-19 continue.

"Certainly we want to follow VDH and CDC guidelines in terms of limiting the number of folks we have in a room together," Terry Short, Waynesboro mayor, said.

Waynesboro has five city council members, and there are seven Augusta County supervisors. Once staff attend the meetings, it doesn't take many more people to reach the limit. That leaves both localities looking at other options.

"Transparency is a core value of our city council, and so we're trying to find ways to engage people in different ways," Short said.

In Augusta County, Fitzgerald said they're doing what they can over the phone. They're looking at options to keep people involved during the budget process even if they can't meet in person.

"All of our public meetings, our board meetings will be livestreamed through Facebook, so folks can see the meeting on the livestream," Fitzgerald said.

He added they are also looking at ways to include public comment, including by email, conference call or even on Facebook. Short said they're also looking at their options.

"Our city manager is going to provide an overview of the budget presentation, going to narrate that to video," Short said. "We're going to launch that onto our social media streams as well as Youtube."

Both Fitzgerald and Short said this is a very fluid situation, and something new for everyone.

The city of Staunton is holding an emergency city council meeting on Tuesday, via conference call, to hold the meeting without people present in one space. At that meeting, Staunton leaders plan to consider adopting an emergency ordinance and implement emergency and disaster procedures to ensure the continuity of local government.