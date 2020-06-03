Local governments, community orgs team up to help small businesses

Local government departments and community organizations from around Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro are joining forces to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Economic Development and Tourism departments from Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro are teaming up with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, Staunton Creative Community Fund, Staunton Downtown Development Association, and the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro to form a coalition sharing resources and information relevant to the COVID-19 crisis and its local effects.

Known as the SAW MSA Recovery Task Force, the group will focus on providing resources to small businesses to help them recover safely and speedily.

Stating that small businesses "represent decades of commitment by owners to provide goods and services to citizens and visitors while offering vast employment opportunities," the task force will work to help the over 5,000 small business establishments in the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro (SAW).

Of those businesses, about 86% have 19 or fewer employees. While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all business with closures and job losses, small business have been hit especially hard, and that's even truer for hospitality/accommodation and retail, the two largest sectors of the local economy.

The aim of the task force is to combine "collective expertise and resources to assist small businesses in this immediate recovery phase and for future recovery planning."

That will start with offering 200 free PPE kits (with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant, printed signs, and the "Shenandoah Valley Guide to Re-Opening") to businesses and nonprofits on a first-come, first-served basis.

After that, they will continue to provide rebuilding tools for local businesses, including promotional campaigns encouraging residents to support local businesses, peer-to-peer networking, and advanced business planning programs.

Any local business interested in the PPE kits needs to reach out to their local economic development office to learn about eligibility and details:

• Staunton: economicdevelopment@ci.staunton.va.us, 540-332-3869

• Augusta County: staff@augustaVAbusiness.com, 540-245-5619

• Waynesboro: staff@WaynesboroBusiness.com, 540-942-6570

• Nonprofit agencies (all areas): info@cfcbr.org, 540-213-2150

Each of the organizations represented in the SAW MSA Recovery Task Force "brings a specialty service that can be beneficial to business now and in the future, plus has a special section of their website dedicated to COVID-19 recovery resources," they say

You're encouraged to visit the website of each of the groups making up the task force to find lists of assistance resources, including, but not limited to, links to federal, state, and regional programs; start up guides for industry sectors; business assessment tools; finance options; planning courses; and more.

