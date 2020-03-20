Local governments provide economic resources for small businesses

As small businesses across the Shenandoah Valley, like small businesses around the world, struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local governments have stepped up to provide resources for their communities.

In Page County, Economic Development Director Liz Lewis has led her department to assist small businesses in Page County, including Shenandoah, Luray, and Stanley.

Page County Economic Development launched a webpage called "Small Business Strong" to compile resources and information in one place for small businesses throughout Page County and members of the public to learn about economic resources, ways to support small business right now, and more.

According to county leaders, everyone from town managers to the Luray Downtown Initiative to the Luray-Page Chamber of Commerce and more are helping Lewis keep the page updated for Page County businesses.

It includes links to the Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan Assistance, the declaration of Page County as a disaster area, the Virginia Employment Commission, Facebook's Small Business Grant Program, tips on how to stay in touch with customers, and much more.

In Waynesboro, the Waynesboro Economic Development department compiled a list of resources available to small businesses both locally and nationally.

Some of the information is info you likely already saw elsewhere, but the city says that they want to be sure all local businesses have access to all possible tools for recovery.

Here is the list they're offering to businesses:

Small Business Administration: Economic Injury Disaster Loan

Virginia has been added to the list of states and territories that this program will serve. These loans can provide small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue that they are experiencing. Apply here.

Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

COVID-19 Local Response Fund will provide resources directly to charitable organizations supporting the residents of Staunton, Waynesboro, and the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Nelson impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of this pandemic. Learn more.

Waynesboro Emergency Loan Fund

The Waynesboro EDA has enacted an emergency loan fund to aid small businesses who might be affected. Apply here.

Staunton Creative Community Fund

SCCF's COVID-19 Relief Fund offers small businesses who have been negatively impacted by this situation low-interest loans up to $5,000. Learn more here.

Facebook Small Business Grants Program

Facebook is offering $100 million in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in over 30 countries where we operate. Learn more here.

Other Resources:

Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center

http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001Idw9QdVzJ_isv8bTAT_2mL4npdPkqLCoBNq0G2O5aKbM3qeA7aEq7AhphtPdEtrih-vkjjL192bOZsT06OAWnlbABL0vCiqIhOsBmAo1aeMfXR4whKt14LR4IKgxD_1mgIywP4W-TOsJw1Pz0bSfkjT5xx-LAWxT16XjZ2xbiQZZm6ZcFjy7eA==&c=ZzBxk-mzkzKPqMHWuxRyHKhfi8FNG4_cgEhTvrOyczPhbgYrvF7zaQ==&ch=MD7v38C8NwSWhVelKdppSb8H-RbpQmTooXqDzsyRceJo7BECgZgeLw==

Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce

Mutual Aid SAW Resource List

Virginia Tourism Corporation