Local group asks for Staunton City's permission to honor veterans on July 4

With Staunton's Happy Birthday America celebration canceled this year due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, one local group is asking for the city's permission to still honor our veterans.

Credit: WHSV

In their most recent report, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows that nearly 17 veterans die by suicide each day.

The Shenandoah Valley Historic Veterans Committee wants to recognize the sacrifices that were made for Americans through song and a skit.

They said they want the public to stand with veterans in their own way to welcome veterans home and show them that they are not alone.

"Freedom is not free. Too many people have sacrificed for that. People even in our government today and everywhere else, they wouldn't have that freedom if it wouldn't be for the veterans," Leonard Lantz, Vietnam combat veteran, said.

The group currently holds a public activity permit to hold what they call their "Ode to the veterans who kill themselves Daily" ceremony at Montgomery Hall Park on July 4. But they're asking the city to let them hold their event at the Gypsy Hill Park gazebo instead, with no Happy Birthday America event taking it up.

The group said they would make sure that social distancing guidelines are enforced.

