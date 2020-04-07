Local group donates items to families in need during pandemic

What started out as a school project for Page County senior Faith Shifflett, has quickly turned into much more than that.

About a month ago, Shifflett along with several other women in the Shenandoah Valley began delivering female hygiene products through the program "Period Packages." Originally, the group was focused on delivering feminine products to women in need, but as the coronavirus pandemic put stressors on families, they expanded their services to include much more.

"We are currently helping full families with non-perishable food items, clothes, diapers, infant clothes, dental hygiene, and of course our feminine hygiene products," Shifflett said. "We have just blew up in a little over 3 weeks and we are beyond blessed with the oncoming donations to help make things possible."

Shifflet said the group has helped more than five families with the supplies they need during this pandemic, but they are always looking for donations.

If you'd like to help, click here.