Local group launches "Earth day, every day" campaign

Dozens gathered at Pale Fire Brewing in Harrisonburg Tuesday night to celebrate the kick-off of the "Earth day, every day" initiative.

This local initiative, founded by Elly Swecker, is a nonprofit with a mission of waste in the community, especially plastic waste.

“After over a year of intense research, planning, and development, it is so exciting to be at this place, sharing our initiatives of waste reduction with the community,” Swecker said.

On Tuesday, Swecker shared the events that will lead up to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day including the unveiling of a "No Plastic Waste" themed mosaic which will be hung in downtown Harrisonburg.