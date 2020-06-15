Harrisonburg gun shop sees increase in sales over first half of 2020

Gun sales have been skyrocketing in 2020 across Virginia, and one Harrisonburg gun shop has been seeing a huge increase in sales over the past six months.

Liberty Arms has seen at least a 50 percent increase in gun sales in 2020.

Matt Hill, the owner of Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg, said sales picked up in November after Democrats took full control of the General Assembly, backing proposed gun reform, and sales spiked again when COVID-19 hit in March.

Hill said the store's 2020 sales have increased at least 50 percent from this period in 2019.

According to Fox Business, there are over 2 million Americans who became first-time gun owners this year, and Hill agreed that Liberty Arm's employees have assisted many first-time owners in the last few months.

Hill said many customers are vocal with employees about why they decided to purchase their first, or an additional, gun.

"Then the civil unrest kind of got people a little bit nervous," Hill said. "There was talk about disbanding the police departments. People came in and said, 'I gotta get a gun if they disband the police department,' so there's a lot of fear out there, a lot of people are very afraid."

Hill said some manufacturers haven't been able to keep up with the high demand for firearms over the last few months, leaving them with a limited stock of some merchandise.

Despite some shortages, Hill said they are still selling many firearms.