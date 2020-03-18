Local gym struggles with attendance as coronavirus continues

On any given day at Strongfigure Bootcamp, you'd find 12 to 15 people working out. But on Tuesday, it was a different story.

"Yeah, we have two people...including the coach," said Stephanie Walker.

Because the coronavirus is keeping folks indoors, Walker, the owner of Strongfigure, said attendance has dropped about 80 percent.

"It's a really scary time because this supports our family," Walker said.

"At home" workouts and online training are quickly gaining steam, but as Walker explained, it's difficult to keep people motivated without seeing them face to face.

On Tuesday, another challenge arose for businesses like Strongfigure. Governor Northam issued an emergency order to enforce a new statewide ban on having more than 10 patrons in restaurants, gyms, and theaters. Walker said as a small business, the unknown is scary.

"Right now, we were told that we have to limit our class sizes to ten...so we could be told at any point we have to shut down completely," Walker said. "I mean, you're looking at a few months and I'm looking at something else to do."

In the meantime, Strongfigure is committed to staying open, and making sure the gym is clean for its guests.