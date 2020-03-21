Local health care provider offering free hearing aid services

A local hearing health care provider is offering a free curbside service to assist with hearing aid maintenance and repair for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

Hearing at Home will be providing no-cost, at home hearing aid maintenance and repair to the community during the coronavirus crisis.

"Many of our patients are 70 years old and above and they all fall into that high-risk category of those who are being told to stay at home or they just don 't want to go into public where they're not sure people are following protocols for sanitation," Jimmy Stewart, co-founder of Hearing at Home, said.

Stewart said they want to ensure those with hearing needs are able to hear and understand new coronavirus information.

"If we're not able to understand what's being said, what's being told to us, understand health care workers, that heightened fear and anxiety can rise quickly, so we want to help eliminate that," Mike Combs, co-founder of Hearing at Home, said.

Combs said they can also provide telehealth services, by using FaceTime, Skype or one's smartphone to have an appointment if they aren't comfortable doing so in-person.

Hearing at Home is available to assist anyone in the community with hearing aid services at no cost.

Combs said to schedule an appointment you can call (540) 908-9494 or go to their website.